They attended local schools from the elementary grades all the way up, found creative outlets and important friendships in the fine arts and wound up at the top of their graduating class.
Grace Koh is the valedictorian and Rachel Roberts is the salutatorian of the Harker Heights High School Class of 2022.
Koh is a three-time All-State Orchestra violinist and part of the National Youth Orchestra. She is headed to Northwestern University in Illinois on scholarship and will study music education.
Roberts is part of the award-winning Pitch Black acapella ensemble in the school choir, a Knight Club performer and member of the Knights of the Round Table. She is headed to Texas Tech University and the honors program where she plans to study architecture.
“It’s very rewarding and relieving,” said Koh. “It’s worth all the hard work I put into it.” She has been ranked first, second and third at various times the past four years.
She is the orchestra president and National Honor Society president. Showing her range, she is also the school’s prom queen.
“I was excited,” said Roberts of finding out she is salutatorian. “I’ve been (ranked) two to four the last few years. I was happy to find out I was still second.”
She took numerous Advanced Placement and dual credit classes, was part of the architecture program at the KISD Career Center and performed with the school choir. She was also part of National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.
“It’s been a lot of studying and late nights,” Roberts said. “This has been a goal since freshman year.”
“Winning Aca Tex was exciting,” she said of the Dallas choir competition that Pitch Black won last fall. “I’ll always remember my choir family and my academic family. I’ve known Grace since middle school and have appreciated her support.”
She is the daughter of Burk and Cindy Roberts and attended Mountain View Elementary and Union Grove Middle School before moving on to Harker Heights High School.
Koh and Roberts, seated together to talk about their class rankings, agreed that they have been part of something special and that they are prepared for the next challenge.
“It will be a fresh start for me,” said Koh of moving on to the Chicago area and Northwestern.
“I’ve been in Killeen since first grade. I’m going to a bigger city, and I expect to widen my perspective.”
The daughter of Youmi Kim and Sang Koh attended Trimmier and Venable Village elementary schools, Union Grove Middle School and Harker Heights High School.
“We have been here so long,” Koh said of she and Roberts. “We have lots of friendships, lots of teacher relationships and extra-curricular experiences. I think we’re both glad for a fresh start.”
The Harker Heights High School Class of 2022 graduation is 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Todd Martin is a Communications Specialist with the Killeen Independent School District.
