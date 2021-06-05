In a year clouded with uncertainty, Killeen ISD’s top scholars continued to shine.
School district and community leaders joined proud parents during a KISD Education Foundation Star and Scholars celebration in late May to award some of the district’s brightest luminaries.
In back-to-back ceremonies at the Killeen High School auditorium, the Education Foundation awarded a total of $122,400 in scholarships and gifts to 55 graduating seniors and their chosen, most influential teachers.
Superintendent John Craft and generous foundation donors praised the high-achieving students for succeeding under extraordinary circumstances and urged them to continue to share their talents and pursue their dreams.
The Scholars and Stars event began with the foundation’s annual scholarship ceremony that named 55 soon-to-graduate seniors as recipients of numerous local scholarships.
Following an intermission that included food trucks and entertainment from Shoemaker High School’s Pandemonium steel drums in the renovated KHS auditorium lobby, the second half of the double feature celebrated the district’s Starmakers achievers.
“Honoring our top 10 students and scholarship recipients is the highlight of the Foundation’s year,” Director Joyce Hodson said. “When we started planning in January, COVID was still in full swing and we had to adapt and re-imagine the ceremony to comply with CDC guidelines.”
“This ‘not so normal formal’ was very different this year, but I think the students and teachers were still given the honor they deserved.”
Principals from Early College, Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen and Shoemaker high schools presented their top 10 ranked Class of 2021 seniors along with their chosen teachers. Five premier donors distributed awards.
To culminate the celebration, Meredith Spears presented her family’s $10,000 Kliewer Leadership Award and a pair of $2,000 finalist awards to three surprised top-10 students.
A surprised and thrilled Anastacia Herberger received the leadership award.
Besides graduating among the top 10 in her class, she has performed as a Harker Heights High School Crimson Belle, been a tutor to children and taken part in National Honor Society, Student Council and other activities.
“I’m absolutely surprised,” she said following the ceremony. “It’s a great honor and I’m just really thankful for all (the Kliewers) do.”
Dreaming big has never been a problem for Herberger. She is set to attend the University of Texas and study aerospace engineering in hopes of becoming an astronaut and traveling to Mars.
Harker Heights High School seniors Kosisochukwu Eneli and Raphael Dela Cruz received the Kliewer Leadership finalist awards.
The top 10 ranked students at KISD’s five high schools each received $500. Their chosen most influential teachers each received $200.
One honored student, Patricia Garibay Bartolo, chose her mother, Reeces Creek Elementary School teacher Martha GaribayBartolo to honor.
“She has been the most influential teacher in my life,” the student said, “even though she wasn’t one of my teachers in school. She is my greatest mentor.”
One of the Harker Heights High School top-10 honorees, Jakaiyah Franklin, participated in both ceremonies reading an inspirational poem. She chose her high school theater teacher Amanda Kennedy.
“It feels good,” Franklin said of reaching the end of a school year and ending near the top of her class. “It’s a feeling of fulfillment and pride to see the hard work pay off.” She praised Kennedy for helping her grow as a student and a person.
“This is a culmination of why we work as hard as we do,” Craft said, referencing the pair of award ceremonies and alluding to next week’s high school graduation ceremonies.
He praised parents, educators and other school staff members and community donors for working as a team through unpredictable, ever-changing challenges.
“It is like a rush of emotion,” said Harker Heights High School senior Genesis Seibel, a scholarship recipient a National Merit Commended Scholar student. “It means everything … that they would put their faith in me.”
Top 10 graduating seniors and their chosen Starmaker teachers include the following:
Early College High School
- Jonea Balmonte Mesngon
- Jennifer Ellison
- Jose Cancel
- Monigue Bakken
- Ruth Feliciano
- Margaret Thurman
- Nanthan Hernandez
- Ashley Carrisalez
- Jaida Holley
- Shewanda Blackman
- Mariah Landry
- Chad Pettit
- AerithMarrufo
- Geanna Luna
- Azhia Sangalang
- Cindy Tredway
- Jenny Stinehour
- Cynthia Jimenez
- Angel Sebastian Zavala
- Tina Quinn
Ellison High School
- Brianna Clipper
- Zendria Anderson
- Julitsia Colon-Guzman
- Donald McNiesh
- Alana Dyer
- John Tucker
- Gabriel Ferrer
- Timothy Young
- Bailey Parker
- Jennifer Zehr
- Krystal Rivera-Roman
- Monique Bakken
- Karysma Rivers
- Ashley Carrisalez
- Jay Smith
- Amy Triggs
- Nicholas Trevino
- Gerald Nicholas
- Cameron Woods
- Donald Field
Harker Heights High School
- Raphael Dela Cruz
- Celneque Bobbitt
- KosisochukwuEneli
- Marissa Noel
- Jakaiyah Franklin
- Amanda Kennedy
- Anastasia Herberger
- Suzanne Thompson
- Sarah Kennison
- David Rosenbaum
- Gloria Kim
- Monica Pedraza
- Ju Hee
- Julia Lee
- Joshua Kroft
- Elizabeth Lim
- Mauela Gardner
- Sebastian Nau
- Bunkley Morris
- Jaime Nava
- Katherine Mork
Killeen High School
- Miriya Burke
- Andrew Dietz
- Christian Castano
- Justine Falch
- Patricia Garibay Bartolo
- Martha Garibay Bartolo
- Mara-Kay Gutierrez
- Nichole Brieno-Young
- Alexia Lam
- John Stanley
- Kenneth McDaniel
- Kenneth McDaniel
- Alyssa McKinney
- James Elam
- Jeffrey Tran
- Rosie Barnes
- Savannah Tybor
- Jeremy Falch
- Victoria Wright
- Tatiana Zegada
Shoemaker High School
- Francis Atalig
- James Simpson
- JewlianCampuzano
- Deborah Williams
- Briaunia Deloatch
- Xavier Saulter
- Nayeli Foreman-Ortiz
- Jose Guzman
- Kayla Garmon
- Jacqueline Draper
- Joshua Heldt
- Sissy Davis
- Jessalyn Lykes
- Anastasia Winters
- Oluwatobi Okeowo
- Sandra Johnson
- Miguel Ricci-Ramirez
- Sherry Giarrusso
- YosmilieSibrian
- Steve Mattox
