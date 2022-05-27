The two top-ranked Killeen High School Class of 2022 graduates chose to pursue the most rigorous courses available, while packing their schedule with athletics, fine arts and leadership opportunities.
Alison Howe is the valedictorian and Brianna Fruik is the salutatorian in this year’s KHS graduating class.
“I received the email and I cried,” said Howe of finding out she finished first in her class. “The weight of it hit me. All the work was worth it in that moment. My parents cried, too.”
Acknowledging that she is a competitive person, the daughter of Robert and Catherine Howe moved to Fort Hood with her military family her freshman year and dove into top academic classes and varsity soccer.
She began taking classes through Central Texas College through KISD’s STEM Academy as a sophomore but switched to the Texas Bioscience Institute connected to Temple College, where she completed the two-year dual credit program and earned an associate degree.
“That was probably the best choice I could have made,” she said of TBI. “The professors there treated us like college students. It was a learning curve. You could never slack off. I’m so glad I learned there.”
In addition to tackling college-level, STEM courses, Howe played varsity soccer four years and up until her senior year managed to play with an Austin-based club soccer team.
Sometimes, the club team schedule required the family to travel out of state to games. “I took all my books and managed to study between games,” she said.
The intense schedule, made even more demanding with virtual schooling her junior year, forced her to organize.
“It was hard to do both. I had to find balance,” she said. “I’m so appreciate I was able to study when I needed to — it was definitely worth it.”
The salutatorian’s schedule was no less challenging.
The daughter of Nathaniel and Cecelia Fruik attended Brookhaven Elementary and Rancier Middle School, was determined to participate in the Kangarettes dance team, the Roo Band and take top-level courses to maximize her grade-point average.
The past two years, Fruik has used three class periods for band, dance team and an additional dance period as a Kangarettes officer. She was the colonel, the top leadership position, as a senior.
“I packed my schedule as tight as I could and took all the AP classes I could,” she said.
“Colleges look at how well-rounded you are,” she said. “I’ve been in dance since I was 4, so I knew I wanted to dance. I started playing the flute in sixth grade and fell in love with it. Those extra facets of high school allowed me to express myself and to get involved more in the community.”
There were people in her life who urged her to pare down the activities, but Fruik praised her dance and band directors in high school and her middle school band director for working with her to allow her to pursue all.
The top KHS graduates will continue to be classmates as they transition to Texas A&M University this fall. Howe is planning to study engineering and Fruik is set to study dance science.
Killeen High School graduation is 2 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Todd Martin is a Communications Specialist with the Killeen Independent School District.
