Sixty-one graduating seniors, all of them Killeen ISD academic stars, stepped across the Killeen Civic and Conference Center stage last week, recognized as top-10 Class of 2023 students in six high schools.
Each student stepped across the stage Thursday in the company of a teacher mentor they chose as most influential in their educational journey — their “Starmakers.”
School district, high school and community leaders joined top students and teachers and proud parents at the Killeen ISD Education Foundation annual Starmakers Academic Recognition Banquet to salute this year’s crème of the crop a week before graduation ceremonies.
“Because of the generous donors and sponsors, the Starmakers banquet is our biggest event of the year,” said Education Foundation Joyce Hodson. “Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to honor the students and teachers in such a grand way.”
After six sponsoring partners gave students a word of advice for the future and awarded each senior and teacher, the Kliewer family announced their annual $10,000 leadership award.
Meredith Kliewer Spears introduced the three award finalists, all chosen from KISD’s top 61 seniors.
Ellison High School senior and valedictorian Olivia Farmer and Harker Heights High School top-10 senior Onaedochukwu Eneli won $1,000 each as finalists.
Harker Heights High School senior and valedictorian Rebecca Mack won the $10,000 award, a scholarship to be paid out over four years.
She is a National Merit Scholar Finalist set to attend Harvard University, a two-time All-State Choir member, a math coach and a community volunteer.
“It was a wonderful opportunity to meet the family and see the impact they have had on our community,” she said after winning the top award of the night. “It’s incredible to be honored by them.”
The top Class of 2023 Harker Heights senior said she considers it an honor to be ranked in the top 10 of her own large class and is even more thrilled to compete among the talented students in KISD’s six high schools.
“It’s so competitive,” she said. “All the top-10 students are amazing.”
Farmer, the top ranked Ellison senior completed the two-year Texas Bioscience Institute program, earning an associate degree. She is also a member of the two-time national champion Ellison Emeralds dance team.
For her most influential teacher she chose Michael Valentine, her fifth-grade teacher at Saegert Elementary School.
“He gave me a lot of confidence, especially in my math skills,” she said. “He convinced me I had something special.” Farmer is set to attend the University of Houston and study mechanical engineering.
She said her fifth-grade teacher motivated her to work hard to achieve all that she could.
After such an accomplished education, Valentine said he was overwhelmed when she chose him to be her Starmaker teacher. In fact, he cried when he first found out.
“It means a lot,” he said. “After all the teachers she’s had she remembers the fun times we had. I really tried to make an impact. It’s overwhelming.”
He said that Farmer was a confident student who sometimes took over the class for him. She was also a committed Harry Potter fan who didn’t hesitate to correct her teacher when he confused characters or plot points.
“I cried when I first got the information (about the banquet),” he said. “This is the icing on the cake as an educator.”
KISD Interim Superintendent Megan Bradley praised the top students and teachers, as well as committed parents and generous donors. She also described the foundation’s productive year giving away grants and scholarships.
The foundation awarded more than $95,000 in classroom grants, $36,000 in professional development grants and more than $9,000 in campus awards.
The KISD Education Foundation also awarded $91,950 in student scholarships.
In all, the foundation gave out $356,497 this school year.
The top-10 ranked Class of 2023 seniors from the six Killeen ISD high schools are listed with their chosen teacher. Chaparral High School had a tie and has 11.
Chaparral High School
Oluwalademi Aromolaran, Baylor University Biochemistry, Laura Thompson
Kylie Aston, Texas A&M Computer Science, Joe Easley
Guillermo Avalos, Champions Licensing School Home Inspectors, Jeffrey Fuller
Izma Dar, University of Texas Audiology, Estrellita Kidd
Benny Gonzales, Texas A&M Business, Latoya Bobbitt
Emily Hernandez, Undecided Exercise Science, Stacy Terral
Jaida Kemper, Central Texas College Interdisciplinary, Alexis Jensen
Margaret Martin, University of Texas BFA Design, Amy Hampton
Abigail McIver, University of Texas at Dallas Digital Arts, Samantha Dunaway
Victoria Robles, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Biology, Shilo Harris
Myles Thomas, University of Texas at Dallas Computer Science, Christina Maldonado
Early College High School
Maya Alexander, Baylor University Biology, Melissa Franks
Brandi Clark, University of Texas Biology, Margaret Sparrow-Casanova
Darianna S. Gonzalez Corcino, Texas A&M - Central Texas Psychology, Mari Cardenas
Madison Nichols, University of Texas Biochemistry, Yolanda Thomas
Ilia Rodriguez Montalvo, University of Texas Psychology, Lisa Anderson
Markira Rolla, University of Texas at Dallas Visual & Performing Arts, Johnathan Williamson
Mine-Vaoita Sasa, University of Texas Business, Josephine Maxey
Nina Stinehour, University of Texas Computer Science, Elena Conde
Caden Towlson, University of Texas Economics, Eric Bynum
Vincent Xiao, University of Texas Computer Science, Idamari De Gracia
Ellison High School
Olivia Farmer, University of Houston Mechanical Engineering, Michael Valentine
Olivia Fischer, Lubbock Christian University Elementary Education, Stephanie Banks
Rylie Gawryszewski, Texas A&M Allied Health: Pre-Dental, Kelsi Lower
Seung Kyun (Alvin) Han, University of Texas Kinesiology Exercise Science, Pablo Picacio
Ahmad Kesbeh, Texas A&M Industrial Engineering, Mandy Morris
Kaylee Parker, University of Texas Public Relations, Jennifer Zehr
Xavier Payne, University of Houston Chemistry, Michael Christ
Natalie Reice S. Perez, Texas A&M Psychology, Heather Raico
Diego Sierra, Texas A&M Business Administration & Computer Technology, Gretchen Summers
Brian Torrento, University of Texas Chemistry, Tracy Sibole
Harker Heights High School
Bailey Barber, University of Houston Biology, Krystal Meredith
Nykaela Burks, University of Texas at Dallas Computer Science, Corie Shine
Onaedochukwu Eneli, Tennessee State University Pre-med/Biology, Pakiesha Argo
Ava Hugg, Undecided Biology, Amy Drozd
Leah Labrado, University of Houston Biology, Joshua Kroft
Wonhyo Jonathan Lee, Undecided Chemical Engineering, Jarred Kennedy
Rebecca Mack, Harvard University Environmental Science & Public Policy, Spencer Wiley
Bhavin Shrestha, University of Texas Mechanical/ Aerospace Engineering, Suzanne Thompson
Richard Sporluck, University of Texas Engineering, Matthew Evans
Aaron Yang, University of Texas Pre-med/Biology, Enrique Menendez
Killeen High School
Rachel Ballesteros Trevino, Texas A&M Neuroscience, Raquel Madera
Riya Bhakta, Texas State University Criminology, Samantha Berg
Kaycee Caravana Gomez, University of Texas Computer Science, Herman Ray Jeter
Jo’Naysia Collins, Texas State University Psychology, Samone Coward
Audrey Frisch, University of Texas Environmental Studies, Jessica Barnum
Taleiyah Gibbs, Howard University Psychology, Jennifer Graham
Aleksa Guico, University of Texas Exercise Science, Lisa Vu
Lizzy Hernandez, McLennan Community College Physical Therapist Assistant, Cristal Conner
Julia Jurewicz, Undecided Biology, James Elam
Lino Tauiliili, Angelo State University Civil Engineering, Donna Fritsche
Shoemaker High School
Catherine Castaneda, Texas A&M Engineering, Ximena Barbosa
Brianna Josue, Florida A&M University Biology/Pre-Med, Sherry Giarrusso
Nicole Martinez Cumba, Eastern New Mexico University Music Education, Cody Duff
Candice Merker, Central Texas College Nursing, Shewanda Blackman
Yazmin Ortiz Colon, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Biology, Xavier Saulter
Joanelis Rijos Arroyo, Texas A&M Engineering, Semi Harrison
Freda Seffa, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Business, Cory Jones
Yahirnitza Torres Cruz, Texas A&M Chemistry, Steve Mattox
Melanie Wilkinson, Central Texas College Nursing, Shannon Bell
Lailah Wilson, Texas A&M Microbiology, Don Webster
