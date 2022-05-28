Two Gatesville seniors are ending their high school careers with bright hopes for the future.
Gatesville High School valedictorian Rachel Conner, 18, daughter of David and Elke Conner, said she is excited to study cellular and molecular biology at Texas Tech University in Lubbock next fall.
The senior said she was drawn to the study of genetics thanks to a professor, Ms. Clawson, at Texas Bioscience Institute.
Her goal, Conner said, is to become a genetics counselor one day.
Conner will be ahead of many of her Texas Tech freshman peers after having earned an associate degree through Temple College this year.
“I’m feeling pretty excited,” she said. “Since I’ve gone through the TBI program I feel more prepared to do the college work up there. I’m looking forward to it.”
The senior said earning the title of valedictorian was always a goal she hoped to achieve.
Time management, she said, was the key in attaining her goal.
“For me it was just keeping up with the hard work and making sure that I made time for everything,” she said.
Gatesville High School salutatorian Hailey Luensmann, 18, daughter of Brian and Kandi Luensmann, said she looks forward to studying business next year at Texas A&M University in College Station.
Luensmann said she was excited to be named salutatorian seeing as she “always prioritized academics in life.”
The senior thanked her parents for supporting her throughout her high school career.
“They have been very supportive in everything I do,” she said.
Luensmann said she is especially thankful for her GHS English AP teacher Johna Underwood.
“She always pushed her students, made me appreciate education and offered some great insight,” she said.
Her ultimate goal, she said, is to become a corporate attorney.
For GHS freshmen seeking to become valedictorian or salutatorian one day, Luensmann offered the following advice.
“Just keep going, keep striving,” she said. “There are times when everything piles up and seems like its so much, but it will be worth it in the end. Keep your head up and keep going.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.