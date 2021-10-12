The public is invited to a Killeen Independent School District PTA town hall meeting this week that will address school violence.
The event, sponsored by the KISD PTA Council, is touted on Facebook as an “opportunity to voice your opinion to KISD board members.”
The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Deliverance, 3121 Commerce Drive, in Killeen.
School violence is “something that obviously is plaguing not only our district but across the nation,” KISD PTA Council President Trina Thompson said Tuesday. “So we want to try to come up with some solutions.”
Thompson said the group plans to have monthly town halls regularly throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
“We started these last year and we did them in conjunction with the school board, which we were really happy to be able to do, because it gave people the opportunity to come out and talk with school board members, not to complain, but to be able to talk and get a dialogue going,” Thompson said.
To learn more about the Killeen PTA Council visit www.killeencouncilpta.org.
Thompson said some school board members and Superintendent John Craft are expected to attend the meeting.
School violence at Killeen schools made headlines earlier this school year with a reported stabbing at Shoemaker High School and numerous fights at other schools.
