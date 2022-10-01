A payroll department supervisor for the Killeen Independent School District was accused of aggressive, harassing and insubordinate behavior, creating a “toxic workplace environment” that resulted in multiple KISD employees retiring, transferring or seeking employment elsewhere, according to a KISD investigative report released to the Herald.
The supervisor was accused in 2018 of toxic leadership and behavior that had persisted for at least four years despite multiple professional training sessions, according to the report.
The Herald received these reports in June after a prolonged legal battle with KISD that began in September 2021. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office ruled in the Herald’s favor this year for dozens of KISD investigative documents be released, which the district fought to keep out of the public view.
The Herald awaits another decision from Paxton on whether or not the school district will release supporting documents, including photographs and witness statements, referenced in KISD Director of Investigations Chuck Kelley’s reports.
Completed in November 2018 after 12 separate interviews, the investigation found that, over the course of six years, the payroll supervisor displayed anger issues, including verbal harassment, “insubordinate behavior” and profanity to create a “hostile work environment.” The report’s findings appeared to be corroborated by nine separate interviews in which witnesses recounted different incidents in which the supervisor displayed immaturity or toxicity. Of the 12 interviews, nine accused the supervisor of hostile behavior, one was conducted with the supervisor herself, another interview defended the supervisor, and the 12th interview was unrelated to employee’s claims of a hostile work environment.
The majority of interviews describe specific instances of abuse by the payroll supervisor. According to one clerk, the supervisor “belittled me and though I never showed her any disprespect, this affected me to the point where I would go home during my lunch and cry,” and that she began to look for other positions within KISD despite enjoying her job.
“She stated that since her departure, most all of the employees have quit or transferred due to (the payroll supervisor),” the report said.
In a separate interview, an employee claimed that, after receiving a talking-to from KISD’s financial controller in his office, the supervisor “purposefully fell on the floor” and pointed to the controller, saying “it’s him, it’s him,” as if he had pushed her. According to the report, this occurred in the KISD payroll department.
In another instance, the employee said the supervisor told the controller in front of the entire unit that she was unable to attend a requested leadership training as she was “the only one who does anything in payroll. If I’m not here then nothing will get done.”
The supervisor’s alleged anger issues were apparently so pronounced that, after another meeting with the financial controller, she began “hitting the columns and cursing in the entrance hallway of (Jackson Professional Learning Center).” Afterwords, and back at the unit’s office, the supervisor “starting venting to the whole office, ‘screaming and hitting her chest.’”
For her part, the payroll supervisor denied any issue between her and her staff, and claimed that she never talks down to staff, according to the KISD investigative report.
“By no means do I belittle anyone,” she said. In a separate interview, an employee claimed to witness the woman belittle an elderly employee for asking to complete payroll tasks physically instead of on the computer.
Kelley allegedly received a packet from the supervisor after their interview in late November of 2018 which included four recordings of her “talking to herself” about the financial controller and claimed that the financial controller was “trying to come up with a way to fire her,” ending the email by “thanking herself and stated, ‘bye bye.’”
Kelley’s report on the supervisor ended by saying that the supervisor violated the Texas Educators Code of Ethics and was a “major factor” in creating a hostile work environment within the KISD payroll department. Kelley also alleged that the supervisor violated KISD standards by making a false claim against her supervisor, employing bullying tactics, and harassing coworkers and subordinates.
It is unclear in the report released to the Herald whether the supervisor was terminated or left the district voluntarily.
By all accounts save one, the payroll supervisor had displayed a pattern of abuse from at least 2014 when the financial controller was hired to 2018 when the interviews were conducted. The supervisor had been mandated to go to multiple trainings. The supervisor maintained that in her interview with Kelley that the leadership trainings were pointless as she “believes she is a good leader,” Kelley reported. Moreover, the supervisor’s temper had been the point of multiple serious, heated and profanity-laden arguments between her and the financial controller witnesses reported to Kelley.
“Employees have reported health and medical related conditions related to the stress caused by (the supervisor),” the report states.
The cause of the supervisor’s anger was not discussed in the interview. While witnesses interviewed in Kelley’s reports state that the supervisor became “more professional” over time, Kelley also explicitly states that her behavior was a “major factor” in creating a hostile work environment and that employees reported that they have quit, transferred or retired early de to the stress caused by the supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.