Killeen ISD’s top investigator, a former DEA agent, has investigated educators, administrators, students and more

After a lengthy open-records request struggle with the Killeen school district, dozens of KISD investigative reports have been released to the Herald. This is part of a continuing series on those reports. The Herald has decided to not name the district employees who were investigated unless they were charged with a crime or were a top KISD administrator during the time.

A payroll department supervisor for the Killeen Independent School District was accused of aggressive, harassing and insubordinate behavior, creating a “toxic workplace environment” that resulted in multiple KISD employees retiring, transferring or seeking employment elsewhere, according to a KISD investigative report released to the Herald.

The supervisor was accused in 2018 of toxic leadership and behavior that had persisted for at least four years despite multiple professional training sessions, according to the report.

