Killeen’s newest public school caused traffic to backup in south Killeen for hundreds of motorists Monday morning.
During the morning rush hour, cars and school buses could be seen waiting in slow moving lines as Chaparral High School, 4400 Chaparral Road, opened its doors for the first time to more than a thousand students and staff Monday in what used to be a low-traffic residential area in south Killeen.
Ten Killeen police officers assisted with traffic control on two-lane Chaparral Road and Featherline Drive near the Killeen Independent School District’s newest school.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said state troopers also assisted with traffic near the high school Monday.
“It was an exciting first day for Chaparral High School and Killeen ISD,” Maya said. “I was at Chaparral most of the morning and parents started dropping students off around 7:30 a.m. in the designated parent drop off area. Students were taking first day photos, waiting for friends, and giddy when the doors opened at 8:15 a.m. Our officers were directing traffic on the campus while KPD and State Troopers worked Chaparral Road, we are so grateful for their assistance to expedite school buses and keep the traffic flowing.”
In comments on social media Monday, some Yowell Ranch residents were less enthusiastic about the school’s opening as they complained on Killeen Daily Herald and Killeen Police Department Facebook posts about being unable to leave their neighborhood, or in some cases their driveways, Monday morning thanks to the additional traffic.
“It took me about 30 minutes to get to school, with the help from the officers, but what about after this week when the officers aren’t there anymore to help,” Saifon Gray wrote on the Herald’s Facebook post Monday.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Killeen police officers will not assist with traffic control outside the new school next week.
KISD police, Maya said, will be on hand to assist with traffic control “as needed.”
“Parents tend to drive students to school the first few days, so we expect the traffic to level out next week,” she said. “Our campuses are familiar with the increased traffic during this time and tend to be more lenient. Our KISD Police officers, as well as School safety department, will work with the campus as needed beyond this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.