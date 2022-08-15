Chaparral

Parents and students wait at a patrolled intersection outside Chaparral High School on Monday Morning.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Killeen’s newest public school caused traffic to backup in south Killeen for hundreds of motorists Monday morning.

During the morning rush hour, cars and school buses could be seen waiting in slow moving lines as Chaparral High School, 4400 Chaparral Road, opened its doors for the first time to more than a thousand students and staff Monday in what used to be a low-traffic residential area in south Killeen.

