Two residents filed applications for places on the May 1 city and school board ballots Tuesday and Wednesday.
Jessica Gonzalez, 43, filed to run for the District 1 Killeen City Council seat Wednesday. All four Killeen City Council district seats are up for grabs in the upcoming May election.
The Killeen Independent School District received one application Tuesday from a candidate looking to run for a seat on the school board this May.
Cullen Mills, 37, filed Tuesday to run for the Place 6 seat on the Killeen ISD board of trustees, currently occupied by Minerva Trujillo.
Two expiring seats are up for grabs — Place 6 and Place 7, currently occupied by board president JoAnn Purser.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballot will be able to do so through Feb. 12.
