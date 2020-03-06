The Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council 4535 will be hosting a citizenship course from March 14 through June 13, according to a news release from the local LULAC council.
The course will be hosted at the Killeen Daily Herald office, 1809 Florence Road, and will consist of three hours of instruction every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
There is no cost for the course, according to the news release.
The schedule includes a consultation with the immigration attorneys from Catholic Charities of Central Texas.
The course is designed to prepare students to take the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test in order to become a U.S. citizen.
The course will cover:
History of the United States.
Functions of the U.S. government.
Civic lessons 1 through 100 as prescribed by USCIS.
Preparation of the N-400 Form “Application for Naturalization.”
Consultation with immigration attorney.
Mock citizenship interviews,
In order to take the course, the individual must have been a legal resident for five years, three if the person is married to a U.S. citizen and the individual must be 18 years of age or older, according to the news release.
Call Raul G. Villaronga at 1-800-KILLEEN or email him at rgvillaronga@gmail.com for an application/registration form to join the class.
