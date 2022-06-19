Area school cafeterias are heading back to pre-coronavirus pandemic procedures in terms of meal payment. It is a change from the past two years, when area school districts — including Killeen and Copperas Cove — received grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and were able to provide free lunches.
Those benefits are set to expire June 30, according to the USDA.
Breakfast meals will remain free.
Families unable to afford the lunch meals in the Killeen and Copperas Cove school districts can submit an application for the free and reduced lunch program.
In Copperas Cove, those applications will begin being accepted on July 15.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said free and reduced lunch applications will be available “sometime in July, the full details have not be released by TDA.”
“For the last two years, the federal government has said, ‘Hey, we’re going to feed every kid for free. Don’t worry about making them pay and do all that,’” said Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns during a recent school board meeting. “Well, the USDA steps in and they say, ‘Hey, all of a sudden you’re going to have to pay.’
“Well, the rule is that those students — if you’re a student and you’re returning from last year, you get 30 days of service from the Child Nutrition Program however you were qualified at the end of last year.
“Well, for the last two years, nobody has had to qualify (for free and reduced lunch). So that makes every kid — regardless of their economic status — a full-pay kid on day one.”
Killeen’s School Nutrition Director Steve Smith said Tuesday he felt fulfilled being able to feed KISD’s at-risk population through the USDA program.
“I love and appreciate we’ve had the fortunate experience of being able to feed everyone for free for the last year and a half,” Smith said at KISD’s board meeting Tuesday. “You don’t know what it’s meant to me.”
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, along with the paid lunch policies resuming, parents will pay slightly more per meal than they did pre-pandemic. During a school board meeting last week, the Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the change.
Beginning in the fall, parents will pay $2.60 per meal for elementary students, $2.80 per meal for junior high students and $3 per meal for high school students. The prices represent an increase of 10 cents for elementary and junior high meals and 20 cents for high school meals prior to the pandemic.
Families who qualify for a reduced rate will pay 40 cents per meal for all grade levels. Breakfast will be free for all students, regardless of campus.
Melissa Bryan, the district’s director of child nutrition, told district officials that the price increase is due to an increase in labor, food costs and supply chain issues.
Applications for free and reduced lunch will be taken beginning July 15. Applications will be submitted electronically through https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application. Those having issues can go to the district’s Child Nutrition Department at 703 W. Avenue D for assistance in completing the application. By completing the application prior to school starting, it ensures that qualifying children do not incur any negative meal balances, school officials said earlier this month.
Burns said kids whose families cannot pay for their meals need not worry; they will be given a full meal.
“This is a process we’ve had for the last 10 years ... we have never turned a kid away because they didn’t have money to pay or because they weren’t eligible — and we don’t give them a cheese sandwich,” Burns said. “Every kid gets the meal because it takes us more time to stop (and) go prepare something else than to just give them a tray and let them go.
“And it’s not the kid’s fault. When you have little kids 6 to 7 years old whose parents just won’t return the form, that kid has no responsibility for the adult.”
Burns iterated that the district takes the approach of taking care of its kids.
“Little brains don’t work with no fuel,” he said.
That said, when a child receives a meal without the means to pay, the district, for lack of a better term, eats the cost of the meal.
Copperas Cove ISD is urging all families to apply for free and reduced lunch to see if their children qualify.
“(It’s) important for everybody to understand, the sooner we get these back, the better off the district is,” said board trustee Jeff Gorres during the last board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.