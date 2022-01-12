UPDATE 3:05 p.m.: The Killeen Independent School District issued the following statement about the missing Killeen High School student.
"Killeen ISD can confirm the student was dropped off by the bus at her stop yesterday afternoon," Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email to the Herald Wednesday afternoon. "KISD Police are working with local authorities, including Fort Hood officials, to find the student. Anyone with information pertaining to the student’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact police."
UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: The Killeen Police Department released the following statement regarding the missing high school student.
"A Missing Person’s Report was filed with the Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at approximately 6:34pm," KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email Wednesday. "If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jada, they are asked to contact the department at 254-501-8800."
A Killeen High School police officer contacted Kaytee Mayes Wednesday afternoon, Mayes said, to let her know Jada was seen on bus video footage getting off a school bus at her designated bus stop on the corner of Fisher Avenue and Wainwright Drive on Fort Hood.
A Killeen High School student, last seen on a school bus Tuesday, is missing, her mother said Wednesday.
Jada Mayes, 17, according to her mother Kaytee Mayes, was last seen by classmates on a school bus Tuesday evening.
“She got on the bus and we don’t know if she got off of it, we don’t know where she’s at or what happened,” Mayes said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We don’t know who the bus driver was, we don’t know the bus number, we don’t know any of that because it was a different bus that she got on. We don’t know anything.”
Mayes said the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen Independent School District superintendent have been notified and are investigating her daughter’s disappearance.
“We don’t want to bash KISD,” she said. “We do believe that they’re trying their best to find Jada — that they’re just trying to do this on the inside. They’re not really giving us any information but we’re hoping that they are doing what they can within their system.”
Neither KPD nor KISD has said anything publicly about the girl’s disappearance as of noon Wednesday. The Herald sent questions to both agencies.
Jada’s mother said she hasn’t been able to sleep or eat since her daughter went missing.
“I think as any mother would, I haven’t slept, I haven’t ate, I haven’t been able to do anything but just sit and wait on the phone call,” she said.
Mayes asked if anyone has information about her daughter’s whereabouts to contact her at 205-643-4049 or KPD at 254-526-8477.
“She’s our baby,” she said. “We just want her to be home. We don’t understand what’s going on. Like if she’s mad at us, we don’t care, we just want to know that she’s safe. We just want to know what’s going on.”
(1) comment
Please share this with everyone. We have to find her! ❤️
