Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft told parents Wednesday evening that virtual learning may not be an option next year if state legislators choose to not fully fund virtual public education.
Craft spoke about 2021-2022 school year plans to dozens of in-person attendees, and hundreds of virtual Zoom viewers, at the district’s second and final “Partnering with Parents” event Wednesday night at Shoemaker High School.
“If the state legislature elects to not support virtual learning, we’re removing virtual learning from the table,” Craft said. “That’s not going to be popular, I know, but that’s not going to be our choice at that point.”
Seventy-five percent of the district’s funding, he said, comes from the state.
“Full disclosure: We’ve got a state legislative session under way and there is serious talk about virtual learning going away completely,” he said. “The reason I’m putting that out there is because our plans are inclusive of a pretty robust virtual learning platform, but that could change depending on what the state legislature dictates as a result of this legislative session.”
The suggestion of no virtual learning option was met with pushback from parents asking why the Texas Education Agency has the authority to dictate life or death health decisions for children and families during a worldwide pandemic.
“Chances are COVID-19 is not going to be in our rearview mirror by September,” Craft said. “If we find ourselves in a place where the state doesn’t fund it, we’ll have to help families find alternatives for an online module. This is going to be an opportunity for a lot of school choice. I anticipate there are going to be a lot of charter schools and online opportunities that are going to be really prevalent.”
Regardless of what the Texas Legislature decides, KISD students going into pre-K through second grade will not have a virtual learning option next year.
“Our pre-K through second grade students will not be eligible (for virtual learning),” Craft said. “Why is that the case? Well, early childhood literature and data shows us in order for students to learn those early childhood literacy skills, they have to be in front of an instructor.”
KISD’s virtual learning platform for 2021-2022, if funded by the legislature, will be “live, synchronous, virtual learning” for students grades three through 12.
“Rather than log into prerecorded activities, the requirement is going to be for students to log into that class over the course of the whole school day,” Craft said. “Students at the secondary level will be assigned classes periods 1-7 just as they would if they were at any of our campuses. They’ll be required to stay engaged or logged in zooming during that time period.”
As it stands, the district plans to continue use of Schoology and Home Access Center learning management systems for in-person and online virtual learners.
“What we are committed to is marrying up Schoology and Home Access Center particularly for attendance and a lot of the challenges we experienced this year,” said the superintendent. “So we hope to have a lot of those challenges rectified. That being said, they are two individual operating systems that sometimes getting them to marry up doesn’t always come to fruition.”
Parents who wish to enroll a student in virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year must fill out and return a Virtual Learning Commitment form by Friday, March 26 to allow the district to begin planning for the 2021-2022 school year. Find that form here: https://bit.ly/3crpIdr.
Not all classes will be able to be offered virtually. In-person attendance will be required of virtual learners for some career and technical education classes, along with fine arts and athletics courses.
“When you think of a one-act play or a marching band competition, these are just not activities that can be done virtually,” Craft said.
However, transportation for virtual students to those required in-person classes will not be provided by the district.
If a virtual learner does not maintain his or her grades, or fails to attend classes, the district will require the virtual student to return to in-person schooling at that time.
Craft reminded attendees that the district’s virtual learning plan may be a “moot conversation” if the Texas Legislature fails to fully fund virtual learning.
“We are still in this state of potential change,” he said. “Anytime there is a legislative session there’s always the chance for change, so we’re trying to get out ahead and plan accordingly to pave the way for a successful school year but adaptability is key.”
To learn more about the district’s virtual learning plans for the 2021-2022 school year visit https://www.killeenisd.org/enroll.
