Killeen-Fort Hood area children have the opportunity to attend a Lemonade Day virtual university next week to learn the ins and outs of launching a business.
The sixth annual Lemonade Day virtual university will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The free one-hour entrepreneurial event will allow children ages pre-K to 12th grade to work with community members and Central Texas College students to learn how to start, own and operate their own lemonade stand.
Participants may register through Eventbrite here: https://bit.ly/30YU6Ff. The 11th annual Lemonade Day is sponsored by First National Bank of Texas, Fort Hood National Bank, Fort Hood Family Housing, and H-E-B.
Lemonade Day university graduates will receive a free t-shirt, certificate, and graduation cap. Lemonade Day will be held May 1-2.
For more information about the event visit http://forthood.lemonadeday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.