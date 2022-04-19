A statewide nonprofit will offer a virtual special education symposium Thursday including speakers from the Social Security Administration, Texas Workforce Solutions and Disability Rights Texas.
The event, hosted by nonprofit Partners Resource Network, will feature four virtual sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
The sessions will cover everything from medicaid waivers to the current civil rights challenges in Texas special education.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3LeCLhj.
