Construction was underway at the new Clifton Park/Bellaire campus on Monday afternoon.
The consolidation project is funded by the 2018 KISD bond. The new elementary school is being built behind Nolan Middle School in central Killeen.
Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said via email on Monday that site utilities have been installed and steel erection and exterior wall construction is currently underway, as well as the framing of the stairs.
The expected completion date of the consolidation project is Fall 2021.
The estimated cost of the project is $35 million.
