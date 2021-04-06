Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen is hosting virtual and in-person events and live concerts in honor of ‘Warrior Week,’ April 5-9. All events are free and open to the public.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m. the college will host a virtual awards event to honor distinguished student leadership and service awards featuring guest speaker Dr. Dalila Salazar.
A&M-Central Texas will feature a drive-in movie viewing of “The Goonies” in parking lot B on Thursday, at 6 p.m.
Friday night starting at 6 p.m. the college will host student organization relays and a car decorating contest featuring a drive-in concert by the Garrett Smith Band in parking lot B. The AJ Guel Band will play at 7 p.m. followed by The Holly Tucker Band at 8 p.m.
The college kicked off Warrior Week on Monday with outside and virtual games hosted by the Campus Recreation Department. On Tuesday, A&M-Central Texas featured a “Scholars Day” of student research presentations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.