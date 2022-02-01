Students and staff at Pat Carney Elementary School, 5501 Azura Way in Killeen, are without running water this morning following a busted water pipe, according to school officials.
A Blackboard message was sent to Carney parents and guardians at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
“Our campus is currently experiencing a water outage due to a busted water line,” the message stated Tuesday. “Thankfully this is not impacting our ability to have school and a maintenance team is already on site.”
The message stated the school anticipated repairs would be made “around lunchtime.”
Until the waterline is fixed, students in need of a restroom will be taken by bus to Fowler Elementary School about 1.5 miles away.
Killeen ISD delivered bottled water to the campus, according to the message sent to parents.
“Our school nutrition team has prepared an alternate breakfast and will order pizza for lunch,” the blackboard message stated.
