The new high school for the Killeen Independent School District finally has a name; however, the choice received some negative feedback on social media.
The $147 million high school set to open in fall 2022 will now carry the name Chaparral High School, after the road on which the high school is located.
The Killeen school board deliberated on a name for around 45 minutes before a motion was made and the vote took place Tuesday night. During deliberation, board members discussed naming the school Bill Yowell High School, after the successful Killeen businessman who died in 2017.
Board Member Minerva Trujillo spoke about Yowell during the meeting.
“Bill Yowell and the Yowell family have done so much for the community and he is deserving of having a school named in his honor,” she said.
Another name that was discussed after it was first introduced by Board Member Susan Jones, was Jimmie Don Aycock, a former KISD board member and Killeen veterinarian who served in the Texas Legislature and worked to improve public education in Texas.
Jones spoke about why she would support naming the school after Aycock.
“Jimmie Don Aycock was an incredible man that did so much for public education in Texas. That is a name I would vote for the school to be named after,” she said.
After lengthy discussion between the names of the two men, Board Member Corbett Lawler said that it didn’t look like the board would meet in the middle on either name and that the community would likely be divided if either name was chosen.
As a result, Board Member Shelley Wells said it seemed the board was looking to settle on a “neutral” name and made the motion to call the school Chaparral High School. The motion was seconded by Jones and then passed with a 4-3 vote, with board members Marvin Rainwater, Lawler and Minerva Trujillo voting against the name.
Chaparral is defined as “vegetation composed of broad-leaved evergreen shrubs, bushes, and small trees usually less than 2.5 m (about 8 feet) tall; together they often form dense thickets,” according to britannica.com.
Comments on the Facebook post of the Herald’s story showed members of the community were not fans of the name selection by the board.
“They must have put a lot of thought and consideration on that. Last time I checked, it was the bond that made the school possible, so maybe the public should have voted,” Facebook user Jessica Kelley said, referring to the 2018 bond that is costing taxpayers around $426 million to build new schools and renovate current buildings within the district.
A few others also said they were not impressed with the name.
Maria Reesman asked what the mascot will be in the Facebook comments.
As of right now, the school does not have a mascot. Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said that the branding process for the new school will begin shortly but she did not give a date.
