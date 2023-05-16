Ernest Wilkerson and Rex Weaver were sworn in Tuesday as members of the Central Texas College Board of Trustees.
In the Place 7 seat, incumbent Charles “Rex” Weaver was unopposed in the May 6 election.
In the board’s only contested seat, Wilkerson defeated incumbent Don Armstrong and another challenger, Camron Cochran, for the Place 6 seat.
The board of trustees term of office is six years.
