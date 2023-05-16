CTC board

Ernest Wilkerson, left, and Rex Weaver, right, swear in as members of the Central Texas College Board of Trustees in the Anderson Campus Center board room Tuesday. Administrating the oath is Debra Havens, CTC’s executive coordinator to chancellor/board of trustees. Also pictured is CTC board member James A. Pierce Jr.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Ernest Wilkerson and Rex Weaver were sworn in Tuesday as members of the Central Texas College Board of Trustees.

In the Place 7 seat, incumbent Charles “Rex” Weaver was unopposed in the May 6 election.

