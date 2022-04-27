Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft will see a $19,251 increase to his annual salary after the board approved a district-wide pay raise Tuesday night.
The Killeen ISD school board unanimously approved an 8% pay increase Tuesday evening for classroom teachers and a 6% increase for all other KISD employees, which includes Craft. The measure was touted by the board and district administration as a way to retain current KISD staff and aid in the ongoing teacher shortage as the district struggles with more than 300 classroom teacher vacancies.
In recent board meetings, Killeen Educators Association members shared stories of KISD employees struggling to pay their bills with the rising cost of inflation on life’s basic necessities.
But it is unclear whether the board’s pay raise will have much effect on the pocketbooks of district employees making under $30,000.
A Killeen ISD employee making $25,000 will receive an additional $1,500 annually — an increase of $125 a month — under the district’s newly approved compensation plan.
Under Craft’s contract, which was unanimously approved and renewed by the board on Jan. 25, the superintendent “shall receive the same percentage salary increase as granted to the category of professional employees (teachers and certified administrators) in 2022 and 2023.”
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Wednesday Craft is eligible for a 6% pay increase along with the rest of KISD employees.
With the approval of the pay raise, the superintendent’s base salary of $320,850 increased to $340,101.
Craft’s pay increase will take effect during the same pay period as the salary increase awarded to professional employees, according to his contract.
(1) comment
It's great that the teachers are getting a pay raise. We need to keep good experienced teachers in our schools. Something that Dr. Craft seems to missing though is the instructional assistants that have been covering the classrooms with no teachers for the entire school year on an aide pay. They pull long hours of cafeteria duty, fill in when teachers are absent and there are no subs available and do so much more to keep our schools running smoothly each and every day. Our aides receive less than twenty thousand a year and get the smallest raises. When asked about giving hourly employees more money, Dr. Craft said it's really the teachers that he needs to keep coming back. We do need teacher without a doubt but we also need our support staff and without them our schools could not function.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.