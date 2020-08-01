As virtual learning assumes a more prominent role in education, Killeen ISD is leaning into the massive effort to prepare teachers, parents and students to teach and learn in new ways.
The onset of COVID-19, which extended spring break and led to the end of last school year 52 days early served as a primer for expanding virtual education.
This summer, KISD’s curriculum experts have worked alongside the district’s digital media specialists to design a plan to orient students and parents and to prepare teachers for the reality of learning via technology on a much larger scale.
While the format is different, the mission remains the same.
“Virtual learning will be similar to face-to-face,” said Chief Learning Officer for Secondary Schools Susan Buckley, explaining that secondary students will use a Zoom conferencing login to connect with teachers daily for instruction.
During the fourth nine-week grading period last spring, KISD used the Edgenuity platform because it was available. When school resumes, students will access customized lessons their own teachers designed.
The learning format will include both live and recorded elements, allowing students to learn at their own pace and also interact with their teacher and peers.
The professional development supporting the virtual learning effort is designed to make teachers comfortable. It uses a three-level approach — crawl, walk and run — so that teachers can learn gradually.
District instructional technologists Danielle Patterson (secondary) and Holly Landez (elementary) have worked with campus instructional technologists to build more than 50 lessons to help guide teachers in delivering instruction virtually.
“We met with principals and went through the expectations,” Patterson said. The leveled modules begin with the basics, such as making a video and sending messages to students. Higher levels integrate multiple resources.
Another course will provide guidance for parents helping to support their children’s education from home.
“I’m excited because it’s my passion,” Patterson said, explaining that technology education was the way of the future even before coronavirus disrupted the world. “I’m super-excited to share with everyone.”
Last spring, a group of KISD teachers provided recorded lessons that allowed students to continue learning through KISD-TV and other outlets. The district is tapping into its experienced “TV teachers” to help design virtual learning.
“Our TV teachers did an amazing job in the spring,” Landez said. “Some of those teachers are designing lessons now for video.”
Two of those teachers, Skipcha Elementary School kindergarten teacher Lisa Stewart and Brookhaven Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Regina Beard acknowledged that it is a challenge to engage students virtually. They urged their peers to plan ahead.
Elementary teachers typically rely on student response to help guide their instructional flow. “In elementary, you miss that engagement in person. That will be the biggest challenge,” Stewart said. “You have to find ways to stay in contact.”
During the spring, the kindergarten teacher used Zoom conferences to keep parents and students informed. Activities like scavenger hunts and reading stories while displaying pictures helps with connection.
“My experience is that you want to be prepared first, have everything laid out and be patient,” said Beard. “It is weird talking to a camera without getting feedback through conversation.”
When teaching through video, the fourth-grade teacher said it’s important to remember that student viewers include all learning levels so it’s important to present lessons in multiple ways and to use visual elements.
“It’s good to use something you can see so that it’s not just you talking,” she said.
It’s also a good idea, Beard said to work through lessons in small pieces and not try to record 20 minutes of presentation all at once. “It’s good for students to see your mess-ups. You can say, ‘Oh wait, I didn’t carry the 1,’ and they see you fix it.”
While KISD leaders are confident in the wealth of available technology and the scheduled professional development that will build confidence, there is no question of the most important factor for success.
“The classroom teacher is our most valuable resource,” said Chief Learning Officer for Elementary Schools Jo-Lynette Crayton. “We know our students want to connect with their teacher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.