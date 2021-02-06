The story goes that there were three pigs intent on realizing their dream of home ownership when a long-winded wolf seeking his next meal made a mess of it all.
Nolan Middle School sixth-graders spent several days in English class recently considering the broader legal implications in an effort to find “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” — the title of a book by Jon Scieszka.
Their study culminated with mock trials, with students assuming the role of prosecutors, defense lawyers, witnesses, jury members and media. Teacher Arnold Murphy, wearing robe and white wig served as judge.
Using the popular children’s book as research, students on each side of the trial built their strategy to persuade the jury of the wolf’s guilt or innocence.
As it turns out, according to the modern re-telling, it was a news reporter who apparently caught the wolf in the act of allegedly attacking the pig in the brick house after killing the other pigs.
In one class, sixth-grader Jamison Stephens played the part of the wolf and claimed the pigs from the straw and wood houses were dead when he arrived and that all the huffing and puffing were cold symptoms.
“I didn’t do anything,” Stephens said following the trial, explaining his testimony. “The pigs were already dead. I just peeked in.”
The prosecutor, sixth-grader Presley Smith, tried to direct the jury’s attention to the physical evidence. Her team attempted to tie the wolf to the murder and ingestion of the pigs, which they called cannibalism.
Other testimony revealed the pig in the brick house was financially ruined and would benefit through an insurance policy from the death of his two peers, suggesting motive on the part of the surviving pig.
In the end, the jury found the evidence lacking and exonerated the wolf from the murder charge. They also noted that cannibalism didn’t apply since the wolf didn’t eat his own kind.
Stephens, defense leader Dominic Shulte and the rest of his team cheered the result.
“It was a little upsetting,” Smith said, acknowledging she wanted to win. “I was surprised.”
The project, she said was outstanding. “It was very cool,” she said. “It was a good way to interact with the lesson.”
“I liked it a lot,” said Stephens. “It built teamwork.” He said he was pleasantly surprised at the not guilty verdict but thought it did follow the evidence based on the book, which ends without a verdict.
For Murphy, the result was outstanding learning about the use of argumentative text.
“They got pumped about being lawyers,” he said. “They were so invested and used a lot of critical thinking skills. They had great conversations.”
In each class, his students divided into prosecution, defense and jury teams. The jury team came up with a news story and image to use in the trial and mapped out separate persuasive narratives that could lead to guilt or innocence.
In discussing the project following the verdict, students said they enjoyed the real-life aspect of it and playing adult roles.
(1) comment
I commend the teacher on thinking out of the box, but how about a play? Is Shakespeare dead (pun intended)? One thing our country does NOT need in the future is MORE lawyers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.