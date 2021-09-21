The first day of fall will definitely bring cooler temperatures to the Killeen-Fort Hood area on Wednesday as the summer comes to a close.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Tuesday residents can expect temperatures to be in the 80s with a high of 83 on Wednesday. Night time will feel a lot cooler with lows in the 50s.
Hernandez said early risers on Thursday could experience chilly conditions as well.
Those temperatures won’t stick around all week however. The following days leading up to Sunday will be warm and dry with highs in the 90s.
Killeen high and low temperatures for the week:
Wednesday: 83/55
Thursday: 86/56
Friday: 86/59
(1) comment
Just wanted to know if anyone proofreads these before printing.
