Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Assault causing bodily injury reported at midnight Friday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of 14th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:42 a.m. Friday in the intersection of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:57 a.m. Friday in the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 2:10 a.m. Friday in the intersection of South 20th Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Theft from a person reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North College Street.
Warrant reported at 6:03 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Blair Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Second Street.
Shoplifting reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Shoplifting reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Public intoxication reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 8:43 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Kangaroo Avenue and Lake Road.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Dogwood Boulevard and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Expired license plate reported at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Alpine Street and Nicole Street.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Suspicious person reported at 4:58 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 2:46 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Child endangerment reported at 6:52 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Loud music reported at 11:59 p.m. Friday on Samac Lane.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
