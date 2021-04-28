The public is invited to attend the Greater Killeen Young Professionals Meet the Candidates Social at 6 p.m. tonight at the Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus, 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen. The event will be a great opportunity for the community to engage and network with candidates for local office and learn about their platforms, according to news release from Young Professionals. Candidates for Killeen City Council and the Killeen Independent School District will be in attendance.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols. For more information about the event, contact Ibelice Rivera at ibelice@killeenchamber.com or 254-526-9551.
