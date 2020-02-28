Killeen’s crime numbers have increased in 2019 for violent and non-violent crimes, police reported Friday.
Compared to 2018, Killeen’s 2019 Part 1 reported crimes — vehicle theft, larceny, burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, rape and murder — have increased 3%, according to the Killeen Police Department numbers for 2019 Part 1 Uniform Crime Report for violent and non-violent crimes.
The biggest contributing factor to the overall increase in crimes was auto thefts.
According to Chief Charles Kimble, “we continue to encourage citizens to practice basic crime prevention techniques, unfortunately many citizens still leave their keys in their cars, leave them unlocked as well as leaving valuables in plain view. We look forward to continuing our partnerships to make 2020 a safer year.”
In 2019, there were 16 reported criminal homicides.
In 2018, there were seven criminal homicides in Killeen, according to police. In 2017, there were 22 confirmed homicides in the city, 18 of which were considered criminal. In 2016, there were 16 confirmed homicides. In 2015, there were 17.
So far in 2020, there have been five reported criminal homicides
According to a press release, the data released are raw numbers and do not reflect the crime rates citywide as the U.S. Census Bureau has not released the city’s 2019 population estimates.
