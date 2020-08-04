H-E-B stores have issued a recall for the grocery chain’s “Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers” due to an undeclared allergen, according to a news release.
H-E-B is committed to the quality of its products and the safety of its customers,
The products contained wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, according to the release.
The affected products were sold behind the seafood counter in the seafood department and in the meal simple area in H-E-B retail stores throughout Texas.
All affected products has been removed from store shelves.
For more about this voluntary recall, please visit H-E-B Newsroom: https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-issues-recall-for-blue-cheese-salmon-burgers-due-to-undeclared-wheat/
