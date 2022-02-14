Funeral services for Herta Crawford, 85, will be held at 1 p.m. today at Viss Family Funeral Home Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Crawford died on Feb. 6, 2022. She was born on Aug. 25, 1936, in Lampertheim, Germany, to Heinrich and Pauline Woerner.
Visitation will be held an hour prior.
