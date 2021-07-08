Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.