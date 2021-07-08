The Killeen Police Department does not currently suspect foul play in the hotel death reported last week, Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department, said in an email exchange Thursday.
It has been almost a week since a disturbance that drew four police cars and two detectives was reported at the Sleep Inn & Suites in Killeen on July 2. The disturbance was later confirmed by the KPD to be a response to a deceased male.
According to the KPD, 911 was called when a male in his 20s was found unconscious in his room. When paramedics arrived, however, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
To date, police have not reported the man’s identity or why he died.
