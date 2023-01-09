Texas Department of Transportation contractors started repairs on the Trimmier Road overpass at I-14 this morning, applying a fiber cement mix.
A City of Killeen dump truck with its load up failed to clear the underside of the bridge at the Trimmier road turnaround Nov. 1, 2022, causing damage to the concrete facing but no structural damage.
Tony Rivera, a contractor working on the bridge said the fiber cement mix is as strong or stronger as the original cement.
The cement mix will take 24 hours to dry, he said. Crews will then come back next week and wrap the repairs with a carbon fiber material for further protection, altogether taking about seven days to ensure it has fully hardened.
The turnaround has been closed to traffic since November, and has caused minor congestion, especially during the holiday season.
No official date has been given as to when the bridge turnaround will officially reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.