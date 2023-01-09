Texas Department of Transportation contractors started repairs on the Trimmier Road overpass at I-14 this morning, applying a fiber cement mix.

A City of Killeen dump truck with its load up failed to clear the underside of the bridge at the Trimmier road turnaround Nov. 1, 2022, causing damage to the concrete facing but no structural damage.

