The new coronavirus affected not just municipal life but also Killeen’s event center during the shelter-in-place from March to May. And the staff of the Killeen Civic and Conference Center took advantage of the shutdown opportunity.
During the facility’s closing, staff completed needed maintenance and conducted a deep cleaning throughout the building, said Kathie Mulheron, the center’s director. The center and visitors bureau was fully staffed during the shelter-in-place, she said. As of Monday, the center is still fully staffed.
In January, there were 572 events scheduled for the year.
Mulheron said not all events were canceled during the shutdown as they were able to reschedule for the fall.
“When the facility was directed to close in mid-March, staff immediately contacted clients booked through March 31,” Mulheron said. “At that time, we canceled five events as staff was able to reschedule events for a fall date.”
In April and May, an additional 74 events were canceled. Many of these events, according to Mulheron, were once-a-year events such as birthday parties, baby showers, weddings, wedding receptions and proms.
The cancellations cost the facility $15,537 in refunds from March 13 to May 31, when the center was closed. But that didn’t stop the center’s staff from making deals, as they landed 50 new and rescheduled bookings for 2020 during the shutdown.
Mulheron said although the 50 bookings during the 2½-month period is low compared to their average of 65 bookings per month, they continue to receive calls and clients daily for booking information.
Earlier this month Gov. Greg Abbott announced Phase III to Open Texas allowing businesses, including the conference center, to open up with limited capacity — right now at 25% occupancy.
Mulheron said the conference Center will move forward with 50% occupancy per room on July 1, with precautions, including continuing cleaning measures and social distancing.
“We will have our website calendar of events posted on or before July 1,” Mulheron said.
For more information, visit killeenciviccenter.com.
