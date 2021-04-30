After working for the city for two decades, Killeen Executive Director of Communications Hilary J. Shine will retire on Aug. 1, according to a letter she sent to City Manager Kent Cagle dated April 1. Killeen City Council members were notified of her retirement by city staff in an email Thursday.
Shine was hired by then-City Manager David Blackburn on July 30, 2001. She has served as the head of the communications department for Killeen every day since, she said.
“It has been my privilege to serve the City of Killeen, my hometown, for the past 20 years,” Shine said in the letter. “Throughout my career, I have been inspired by the dedication and professionalism of the City of Killeen employees. Their work in our community is too often criticized and rarely recognized, but they carry on with determination and pride. They are the embodiment of public service, and I am personally grateful to have served alongside them.”
Shine’s duties as the communications head include sending out news releases, answering questions from the media, representing the city at events and lobbying for Killeen in the Texas Legislature. She also hosts the “Good News Killeen” webcast on the city’s Facebook page. As of August 2019, she had an annual salary of $115,872.
Shine graduated from the University of Texas in 2000 with a degree in speech communications. She spent 10 months working for the Killeen Chamber of Commerce prior to being hired to her current role.
The city has not made a determination on when it will post the job opening, but in an email to the Herald, Shine said it should be fairly soon. In her letter to Cagle, Shine offered to help train her replacement.
“It is my intention to serve fully until that date and to assist in the transition in whatever ways you deem appropriate,” Shine’s letter said.
