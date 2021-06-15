The Killeen City Council on Tuesday viewed a presentation from city staff and held a discussion over a project at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport with a total cost of about $3.69 million.
The project is for the rehabilitation of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system at the airport. The existing system is almost 17 years old and has been experiencing increased maintenance issues over the last few years, including some major component failures leading to increased repair costs and impacting the ability to heat and cool the terminal, according to the staff report for the agenda item.
This project will replace all major components of the HVAC system in the airport terminal including chillers, boilers, water pumps, air handlers, control systems, and other associated components.
The entire project is paid for with a grant that the city received for about $3.89 million.
The grant and the project cost are broken down in the staff report.
“The City has been offered (a grant) in the amount of $3,898,271 to fund this project, of which $400 will be allocated for legal advertising, $204,000 for construction administration and management, and other associated costs, and $3,693,871 for the contract itself. Under normal circumstances, AIP grants require a 10% match from the airport sponsor. However, the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law on March 11, 2021, increases the federal share to 100 percent for AIP grants planned for fiscal year 2021,” the staff report said.
Mike Wilson, the director of aviation for the airport, gave the presentation to the council on Tuesday.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said after the presentation that she is incredibly thankful that the airport has actively sought out grants to fund these construction projects.
“Keep bringing us things like this; I like this,” Brown said.
The council will have the opportunity to approve or deny the project as it stands at a future regular meeting.
There were three different bids for the project, a $3.69 million bid from Lochridge-Priest that was accepted, another bid for about $4.72 million and a third bid for about $3.71 million.
Brown asked why the Lochridge-Priest bid was chosen over the $3.71 million bid that would have also been covered by the grant.
“Sometimes the lowest bid isn’t always the best bid,” Brown said.
Wilson said Lochridge Priest was chosen because the Temple-based company has worked with the airport before and has done satisfactory work. In addition, its bid covered everything the airport was looking for with the project.
