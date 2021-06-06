The Killeen City Council will consider a varied agenda when it holds its regular meeting on Tuesday.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will vote to approve the appointments Mayor Jose Segarra made for various boards and commissions. As part of an annual tradition following an election, Segarra appointed the newly elected council members to the city’s boards. No members were removed from their current position.
Also a part of the consent agenda, the council will vote to approve the purchase of new gas masks for the Killeen Police Department. The current masks are past their useable shelf life, according to KPD. The new purchase of $83,609 will bring the total expenditure for gas masks on the year to $109,403.40.
In other action, the council is set to discuss and vote on a new city ordinance that would regulate BYOB establishments. If approved, BYOB businesses would be required to obtain a $50 permit, be insured, hire security and limit hours to 2 a.m. Restaurants that produce at least 80% of their total revenue from food service would be excluded from the ordinance if it is passed.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
