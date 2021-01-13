Killeen ISD has decided to use Presidents Day, Feb. 15, as a bad weather make-up day.
Due to dangerous road conditions on Monday, Killeen ISD was closed to students and staff. Killeen ISD officials have notified students and staff of the change in the academic calendar to make up lost instructional time.
All Killeen ISD students will be required to attend school, or log in for virtual learners, on Feb. 15. It will be a regular school day for students and staff.
Feb. 15 was reserved on the school district’s calendar as a bad weather make-up day and will not be a student holiday this year.
“We recognize that this may be an inconvenience for some families, but the safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said.
