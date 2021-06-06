The Killeen Independent School District will review a 6-year-old agreement with the U.S. Army for a Fort Hood in-school behavioral health program during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The U.S. Army Medical Command initiated a program to implement a “Child, Adolescent, and Family Behavioral Health System Program” in on-post schools to support and increase the primary care manager’s capacity to treat common pediatric behavioral health disorders within the school setting, according to KISD’s agenda.
The agreement with the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center was first approved for on-post middle schools in June of 2015. An expanded version of the program was approved by the board on May 10, 2016.
“The goals of this program are to decrease student absences, increase grades, and have fewer behavioral problems which leads to an emotionally healthy student,” the agenda states.
Seven Fort Hood school campuses are currently enrolled in the program.
Killeen ISD Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley will present the agenda item to the school board Tuesday.
Other agenda items expected to be discussed Tuesday include:
- Agreement with Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children for 2021-2022 school year
- Review of self-funded employee health insurance for 2022
- Fiscal Year 2022 budget planning
- Overview of 87th Texas Legislative Session
- Consideration and possible action regarding nonrenewal of Roy Gomez contract
- School board minutes
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3vTUMcZ.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
