For 2015 rape survivor Cherese Jordan, Tuesday’s presentation at Killeen City Hall for the proposed Fiscal Year budget for 2020-21 went beyond itemized budget items and spreadsheets.
“I’m asking for my day in court,” Jordan told meeting attendees and presenters, having been told by police officials at that time that her case would not be prosecuted because the budget would not allow it. “Is money a factor in the search for justice?”
Per the proposed budget, Killeen police and firefighters are set to receive a 4% cost of living increase. However, there are positions within KPD that remain difficult to fill, according to City Manager Kent Cagle, who ran the presentation with Director of Finance Jonathan Locke.
“If you’ve been told we don’t have the money to investigate a case, that’s not correct,” Cagle in response to Jones’ inquiry.
Cagle said that recent events on the national level have made filling police positions tougher for the city.
”It’s challenging times,” he said. “We’ve got positions, and the money to fund them, but not enough qualified applicants to fill them.”
KPD Chief Charles Kimble offered a similar view.
“We have high standards and they are hard to meet sometimes,” Kimble said, adding that the police academy recently graduated eight new cadets and currently has another 18 in training.
With 19 residents and 17 city employees attending, the meeting first discussed general fund expenditures, which in addition to the adjustment for police and fire personnel included a 3% increase for city employees, across the board. Community development, human resources, planning and development, public works and recreation services are some of the specific areas included in this category.
Enterprise funds was the next major category, which included water/sewer, solid waste, drainage utility, and aviation. Street maintenance and hotel occupancy tax funding were discussed as the special review funds.
The presentation was web streamed live and will be archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. The entire 423-page budget document is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Budget.
Other concerns raised by attendees included the role of city code enforcment personnel, Covid 19 utility relief efforts, efforts to fund “The Hop,” frequent standing water on Stan Schuleter Drive near Walmart and others.
Killeen resident James Ralston expressed concern that street repair and maintenance were not clearly addressed in the budget.
“Getting from point A to point B is a good thing,” Ralston said shortly before the presentation began, noting the significant growth the area is seeing. “Bottom line - if the infrastructure needed to build these houses isn’t repaired, people visiting are going to be less than impressed.”
Phyllis Jones, also of Killeen, construction of one or two new houses in the city’s Marlboro Heights neighborhood, one of the oldest in the city and at one time the only one African Americans could move into, is a concern.
“That’s going to raise the taxes of that area and a lot of senior citizens live there, and some low income families,” Jones said. “It looks like we are taxing them out of their own area.”
Cagle addressed this point when raised during the presentation.
“I really don’t know that two new units would do that,” he said, in the context of potential increase in property values as well as property taxes.
City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said the city does not track the number of employees, city staff hours or the estimated price of this and other similar meetings.
The council voted to host the preview meeting at it’s July 21 meeting, after Councilman Gregory Johnson expressed concern about the budget process this year, compared to other years. He said he is concerned that some residents may not fully understand what the council is going to be voting on and doing with their tax money.
Johnson did not attend budget meetings with Cagle on July 1 and 2, according to the city. An attempt to obtain comment from Johnson on this matter was not successful as of press time.
A budget public hearing is scheduled at the August 4 City Council Meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall. A tax rate public hearing is scheduled at the August 18 City Council Meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Budget adoption is scheduled September 8. The new fiscal year begins October 1, 2020 and ends September 30, 2021.
swilson@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7463
