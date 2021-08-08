Killeen police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Saturday while trying to cross Interstate 14.
Another pedestrian was in critical condition Sunday after being hit by a vehicle along Central Texas Expressway on Saturday night, according to the Killeen Police Department.
In the fatal accident, at 5:59 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes on I-14 in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a KPD news release on Sunday. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unconscious male lying in the roadway.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Ford F150 was traveling westbound in the outside lane on I-14 near mile marker 287. When the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway, he was struck by the truck, KPD said in the release.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 6:44 a.m. His name was not released Sunday, pending notification of his family.
At 9:25 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway on the eastbound side in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male lying in the roadway, according to a KPD release Sunday evening.
The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown make and model vehicle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane on the expressway. When a pedestrian attempted to cross the street from the eastside of the roadway to the westside, failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle and was struck. The driver failed to stop and render aid and continued to travel eastbound fleeing the scene. The pedestrian was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition, police said Sunday.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this crash, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Both incidents remain under investigation by KPD’s Traffic Unit, and no further information was available from KPD Sunday evening.
