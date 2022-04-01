Killeen police are requesting the public’s aid in identifying a “person of interest” involved a shooting that occurred on March 19.
On that day, police responded to a shooting that occurred in the intersection of College Street and Dunn Avenue which injured three people. A 10-year-old child was also injured when the Green Mustang the three people were riding in crashed after the car was hit with several gunshots.
Three people in the vehicle were injured in the gunfire, and the Mustang they were in subsequently collided with another vehicle parked nearby, police said. The 10-year-old child was near the two vehicles when they collided and was injured in the wreck, said Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez at the time of the shooting. The four victims are still listed under stable condition, police said Thursday.
In a Facebook post Thursday, KPD shared an image of the “person of interest.”
Police ask the public if they know who the man is to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) and if the tip leads to the arrest of someone, callers will be eligible to receive a reward of $1000 in cash.
