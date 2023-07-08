In a statewide study, the city of Killeen ranked second for having the lowest cost of living, a status local officials are proud of.
“The city of Killeen and the state of Texas have long had a reputation for a low cost of living, which has contributed to a population growth of more than 9 million people over the last two years — more than any other state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau,” said Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King. “The city of Killeen has also grown by more than 30,000 in the last decade.”
Analyzing several factors — including city annual property tax, utilities, and home prices — Texas Real Estate Source compared the costs with average salaries in the area to determine the ranking. Other areas considered included transportation, clothing, groceries, and leisure costs in the general location.
Midland, Texas, is the only city with a lower cost of living, according to a study released by Texas Real Estate Source, contrasted with Austin, which has the highest cost of living in the state.
With a personal income per capita of $125,455 and the lowest property tax in the state at 1.63 percent, Midland scored 73.94 out of 100 on the cost-of-living scale, the study showed.
Scoring 58.75 on the 100-point scale, Killeen also boasts a low property tax rate of 1.96 percent, the study showed. Additionally, the cost of internet providers in Killeen is one of the lowest in the state with an average of $53 per month—which is especially useful for remote workers, the study stated.
With the highest cost of living in the state, the median house price in Austin is about $480,000, coupled with a 3.13 percent property tax rate, according to the study.
“When you are on the hunt for a new home, the price of the house isn’t the only thing to consider, as there’s plenty of other factors that can contribute to your living expenses: utilities, nearby restaurants, transportation, and much more,” said a spokesperson from Texas Real Estate Source. “Fortunately, this data not only determines the cities with the lowest cost of living, but it also reveals some of the most affordable factors. Whether you’re relocating to Texas or simply exploring options within the Lone Star State, knowing the relative affordability of different cities is a game-changer.”
Looking ahead, Killeen officials hope to maintain a low cost of living.
“The city of Killeen continues to adhere to the five ‘Big Ideas’ outlined in our Comprehensive Plan, which we know will guide our success,” Nash-King said. “One of the tenets of affordable cities is community engagement, so we listen to and involve our citizens in conversations and decisions about affordable housing and specific needs.”
The five ideas for growth and development include fiscally responsible growth, positive community culture, a strong local business ecosystem, an improved transportation network, healthy neighborhoods versus subdivisions, and a vibrant and prosperous downtown, Nash-King said.
“We foster economic development and job growth and encourage the establishment of diverse industries, aiming to attract businesses that offer higher-paying job opportunities,” Nash-King said. “A robust job market, quality education and affordable housing are all integral in helping residents afford the overall cost of living in a city.”
Additionally, Nash-King pointed out the programs sponsored by the city to assist low- and moderate-income families with home purchases, making the possibility of homeownership more attainable and affordable.
“The (City) Council also promotes mixed-income neighborhoods, as a part of our Comprehensive Plan, which helps avoid concentrated poverty or extreme wealth disparities,” Nash-King said. “The city encourages construction of new housing units, including affordable housing options, to meet the growing demand. There are also incentives for business developers to build in our city.”
(2) comments
Hmmm, 2nd lowest cost of living in TX.
...
Why is the homeless problem surging?
Good for number two cost of living in state. Killeen number one problem is Crime. Another problem is Probation given to offenders.
