Rehab Warriors1.jpg

Rehab Warriors provides workforce training for military veterans selected to "start, grow, and/or scale locally rehabbing, building (and) developing affordable and workforce housing." The organization wants to partner with the city of Killeen to expand the program for veterans in Central Texas.

 Rehab Warriors image

In a statewide study, the city of Killeen ranked second for having the lowest cost of living, a status local officials are proud of.

“The city of Killeen and the state of Texas have long had a reputation for a low cost of living, which has contributed to a population growth of more than 9 million people over the last two years — more than any other state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau,” said Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King. “The city of Killeen has also grown by more than 30,000 in the last decade.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Hmmm, 2nd lowest cost of living in TX.

...

Why is the homeless problem surging?

Report Add Reply
Topaz23

Good for number two cost of living in state. Killeen number one problem is Crime. Another problem is Probation given to offenders.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.