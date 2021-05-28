The highly anticipated Killeen road repairs will begin Tuesday and continue over the next three months, according to a news release from the city.
The first roads scheduled for repair are Gateway Drive, Levy Lane, W.S. Young Drive, Trimmier Road and Elms Road. Each street segment will be completed before the contractor moves to the next site.
The city said businesses and residents on affected streets will be notified as work dates near and public notification will also be provided.
Traffic will be detoured during work hours and the city said motorists should anticipate delays on streets where work is being performed.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation as we repair these roadways,” the release said.
The project was funded by the city council when they approved a $5.8 million bid by Lone Star Paving for the emergency repairs.
The company will perform milling and overlay on the roads, meaning they will tear up at least two inches of the old pavement and lay new asphalt down.
The work will go towards helping to fix the estimated $160 million in needed repairs to the city’s roads, $40 million of which were due to February’s winter ice storm.
