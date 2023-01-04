Arraingments Latisha Allen.jpg

A woman being released from the Killeen City Jail on prior charges was rearrested on Monday after she was accused of intentionally spitting on a jailer as she was being released, according to court records.

An arrest affidavit states Latisha Cassandra Allen became upset when the keys to her vehicle were not located in her property as she was being released. She was informed, since she was arrested in a vehicle, the keys would remain with the vehicle.

rgreen@kdhnews.com

