A woman being released from the Killeen City Jail on prior charges was rearrested on Monday after she was accused of intentionally spitting on a jailer as she was being released, according to court records.
An arrest affidavit states Latisha Cassandra Allen became upset when the keys to her vehicle were not located in her property as she was being released. She was informed, since she was arrested in a vehicle, the keys would remain with the vehicle.
She refused to sign any paperwork as protocol for being released, at which point she became angry and aggressive toward the jailer as she was being escorted to the exit of the jail and proceeded to spit in the officer’s face, according to arrest report.
Audio from the body camera worn by a Killeen police officer can be heard with the suspect spitting and the officer saying “she spit on me,” according to the report.
Photos were taken of the saliva on the beard and upper chest area of the jailer’s shirt, the affidavit stated.
Allen was rearrested and charged with harassment by a person in a correctional facility, a third degree felony. Bail was set at $75,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. According to the Bell County inmate search, Allen was in Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
In other felony arraignments on Wednesday:
Ashla Jordan Howell was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge Monday while her child, who is less than 1 year old, was riding in a car seat in the backseat, an arrest affidavit stated. Howell’s bail was set at $20,000 by Johnson. She was not listed in Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
A Killeen man with several knives, a glass pipe and multiple baggies that contained substances, resulted in his arrest on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Police had pulled him over for expired motor vehicle registration tags on Monday, an arrest affidavit stated. Johnson set bail for Benny San Nicolas at $18,000. A Bell County inmate search shows, Nicolas remained in custody on Wednesday.
On Dec. 30, after a routine domestic disturbance call, Killeen police believed Karl Bernard Rigmaiden to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence, And after searching him, they found a burnt glass pipe, and small pieces of a white rock like substance fall from a cigarette box. Rigmaiden was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony. His bail was set at $17,000 for both charges by Johnson. He was listed in Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
