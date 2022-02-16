Killeen resident Rhys Timothy Wilson was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury, according to arrest affidavits released Wednesday.
Killeen police were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Gray Street on Dec. 30, 2021, to verbal domestic call which was then upgraded to a physical violence call.
An officer met with the victim, a woman who Wilson had a relationship with, who told the police that the argument began when Wilson was using her vehicle when she needed it for her to go to work, according to the affidavit.
The argument turned physical when Wilson bashed the victim’s head to a door multiple times, police said.
Wilson then choked the victim, struck her multiple times in the face, and held a screwdriver to her neck which left a small abrasion in her neck, according to the arrest warrant.
Judge Bill Cooke placed Wilson’s bail at $100,000.
Wilson also was arraigned on charge of possessing less than a gram of methamphetamine back in Nov. 24, 2021.
Judge Cooke placed bail on this charge at $20,000.
