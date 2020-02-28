The Killeen Police Department released its 2019 Part 1 Uniform Crime Report (UCR) for violent and non-violent crimes. The data released are raw numbers and do not reflect the crime rates citywide. The U.S. Census Bureau has not released the 2019 population estimates for Killeen.
Compared to 2018, Killeen’s 2019 Part 1 reported crimes — vehicle theft, larceny, burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, rape and murder — have increased 3%.
The biggest contributing factor to the overall increase in crimes was auto thefts. According to Chief Charles Kimble, “we continue to encourage citizens to practice basic crime prevention techniques, unfortunately many citizens still leave their keys in their cars, leave them unlocked as well as leaving valuables in plain view. We look forward to continuing our partnerships to make 2020 a safer year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.