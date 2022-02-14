A funeral mass for Larry “Pop” Demel, 86, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Demel died in Round Rock on Jan. 31, 2022. He was born Sept. 14, 1935 in Pep, Texas. Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
