Photos and some information about an explosion began circulating on social media around 10 p.m. Saturday night from witnesses who heard the noise and saw emergency crews at a home in the 900 block of Jefferis Avenue battling a large fire that had broken out.
Sunday morning the Fire Department issued a brief news release confirming that four people were in the home at the time and two were transported to the hospital by emergency medical services to be evaluated for minor injuries.
“All occupants were out of the building as fire crews arrived on the scene,” said Janell Ford, Executive Director of Communications for the City of Killeen.
According to the release, a neighbor was able to successfully retrieve a senior citizen from the home.
The call came in at 9:40 p.m. and the first unit was on the scene at 9:43 p.m, according to the release.
There were three fire engines, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck, two ambulances and two battalion chiefs who responded to the scene. The fire was put out within 15 minutes.
The fire marshal’s office was on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said Ford.
