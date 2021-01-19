The spring semester for thousands of Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas students began Tuesday.
Albeit, both campuses are quieter than usual, considering most students are opting to take classes virtually due to the coronavirus.
Central Texas College communications officer Bruce Vasbinder said enrollment numbers are not finalized, as they will continue to fluctuate in coming days, but that in-person classroom enrollment is down.
“I can tell you, as of today, we are down in classroom enrollment and up in online enrollment,” Vasbinder said.
CTC will host a live, virtual information session on its Facebook page Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. to assist prospective students considering attending the local community college.
Across town, A&M-Central Texas has seen little negative change in enrollment numbers from 2020 to 2021.
“Headcount enrollment is 2,261 which is 99.9% of last year’s same day enrollments,” A&M-Central Texas spokeswoman Karen Clos said. “Also, importantly, the enrollment in our graduate level programs is up by 14%.”
Clos noted these numbers are likely to change in coming days seeing as late registration is open until this Thursday.
