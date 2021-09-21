KILLEEN
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North 8th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare concern was reported at 12:38 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:37 p.m. Monday in 1000 block of Little Street.
An arrest was made at 6:25 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
A burglary was reported at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arson was reported at 7:19 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North fourth Street.
Stalking was reported at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Carothers Street.
An arrest was made at 9:46 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Carothers Street for suspicion of stalking.
Theft was reported at 10:09 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:03 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of of South 24th Street.
Duty on striking a Highway fixture was reported at 10:48 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Abandonment and engagement of a child was reported at 11:53 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Identify fraud was reported at 11:19 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.
Harassment was reported at 1:14 p.m. Monday in East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:38 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
An accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Monday in the intersection of North First Street and Lutheran Church Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:22 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:17 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:58 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Juanita Drive.
Driving without a license was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Juanita Drive.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 5:17 a.m. Monday in the 509 block of South Willis Street.
Theft was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:31 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Assault was reported at 8:34 p.m. Monday on Bellaire Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 11:06 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:32 p.m. Monday in the 100 block EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 8:37 p.m. Monday on Sue Drive for suspicion of assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.