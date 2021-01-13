Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
Vehicle theft was reported at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
An assault was reported at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Camilla Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North 8th Street.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and American Legion.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Graffiti was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:42 Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and criminal mischeif were reported at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
An assault by contact was reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Found property was reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Main Street.
An assault by contact family violence was reported at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Illegal dumping was reported at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday on Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A runaway was reported at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Joseph Drive.
Terroristic threats were reported at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday on Wolfe Road on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury family violence.
Harker heights
A traffic stop was reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Knights Way.
A theft was reported at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampassas
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East 3rd Street.
A theft was reported at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
Fraud was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 5th Street.
An assault was reported at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
